Rajinikanth issues public notice over infringement of rights, warns of legal action

South Indian Superstar Rajinikanth has issued a public notice on the infringement of rights and warned of legal action against those who commercially exploit the actor's name, image, voice, etc., without taking his consent. His advocate S. Elambharathi issued a public notice warning civil and criminal proceedings against those who infringe upon the actor's personality, including his voice, image, name, and other unique behavior of his.

The notice issued on Saturday stated that only the actor has control over the commercial utilization of his personality, name, voice, image, etc. The notice also said that several mediums, platforms, product manufacturers were misappropriating his name, image, voice, caricature image, and artistic image, and AI-generated images to create confusion among the public and to entice them to buy certain products or to access the medium through which the actor's manners were misused. Unauthorized usage of Rajinikanth’s name, image, voice etc is likely to create confusion and deception amongst the public, the notice read.

The notice said, "His charisma and nature as an actor and human being has earned him the title of 'Superstar' called by millions and millions of his fans across the world. The sheer proportion of his fan base and his respect across the film industry is unmatched and indisputable. Any damage to his reputation or personal life would entail a great loss to our client."

Rajinikanth was last seen in director Siruthai Siva's Annaatthe. He is currently busy with the shooting of Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer. The film is produced on a huge budget by Sun Pictures. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal will play a cameo role in the film. Produced by Sun Pictures, Jailer is expected to hit the theatres later this year. Composer Anirudh Ravichander is a part of the technical crew.

