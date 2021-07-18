Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNT Priyanka Chopra Birthday: Kareena Kapoor to Katrina Kaif Bollywood celebs shower love on global star

Global star Priyanka Chopra is celebrating her birthday today. From Anil Kapoor to Kareena Kapoor Khan and Katrina Kaif, several members of Indian film industry have taken to social media to wish the star on her 39th birthday on Sunday. Kareena posted a picture of Priyanka on her Instagram Story and wrote: "Happy birthday Priyanka...May you keep breaking boundaries forever.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR Priyanka Chopra Birthday: Kareena Kapoor Khan to Katrina Kaif Bollywood celebs shower love on global star

Lots of love." Anil Kapoor took a stroll down memory and shared a picture from the sets of 'Dil Dhadakne Do', wherein Priyanka plays the role of his daughter.

"Happy birthday PC! Here's to another year of taking over the world," he wrote on Instagram.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANIL KAPOOR Priyanka Chopra Birthday: Kareena Kapoor Khan to Katrina Kaif Bollywood celebs shower love on global star

On the special occasion, actor Katrina Kaif recalled practicing dance with her at their guruji's classes. "From our days at guruji , how I used to dread (dancing after you) your fire and drive has always inspired me at different points in my life , some important car rides and night out , every time we meet. it's always a blast -Keep riding higher and higher," she posted on her Instagram Story.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KATRINA KAIF Priyanka Chopra Birthday: Kareena Kapoor Khan to Katrina Kaif Bollywood celebs shower love on global star

Actor Anushka Chopra wished Priyanka a "blessed life filled with lots of love and happiness".

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKA SHARMA Priyanka Chopra Birthday: Kareena Kapoor Khan to Katrina Kaif Bollywood celebs shower love on global star

Actor Sonam Kapoor also penned an adorable post for her "dearest PC". "Keep conquering the world, and breaking the glass ceiling everytime. Stay empowered and 100 per cent bada**, lots of love," Sonam posted on Instagram Story.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA Priyanka Chopra Birthday: Kareena Kapoor Khan to Katrina Kaif Bollywood celebs shower love on global star

The diva kicked off her birthday weekend by treating fans with her sultry photos. Taking to Instagram, she shared 'expectation vs reality' photos wearing a chic black swimsuit. Priyanka rang in her birthday weekend by bathing in the sun and taking a dip in the pool. She shared many more pictures on her Instagram stories and said "pre birthday vibes." She also claimed that she is living her 'mermaid life.'

Also read: Priyanka Chopra kicks off her birthday weekend by bathing in the sun, sizzles in black swimsuit

Priyanka was last seen on screen in the OTT film "The White Tiger". The Ramin Bahrani directorial stars Adarsh Gourav and also features Rajkummar Rao in a pivotal role. Priyanka is currently in London for the shoot of her upcoming web series 'Citadel', which is directed by the Russo Brothers. "Citadel" is a spy thriller series co-starring Richard Madden slated for OTT release.