Priyanka Chopra reveals how she avoided wardrobe malfunction in her navel-baring Grammy 2020 gown

Priyanka Chopra has been ruling the headlines ever since she walked the red carpet of Grammy 2020 in her navel-baring gown by Ralph and Russo. The outfit with a plunging neckline divided netizen soon after PeeCee’s photos popped on the internet. While many trolled her for her look, other came out in her support and showered her with compliments. There were also a few who were mesmerized by her appearance and wonder how she managed to pull it off. The actress opened up about her dress in a recent interview and revealed how she avoided wardrobe malfunction at the Grammys 2020.

Priyanka Chopra told US Weekly that the designers Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo made sure there's no scope for a wardrobe malfunction at the biggest musical night. She said, "As much as people might think it would be hard to manage, they (designers) found this incredible tulle the same colour as my skin tone and sort of held the dress together with that. So you can't even see it in the pictures but there was no way it would have happened if they didn't have that. It was like netting."

Priyanka also revealed that the designers always prepare for situation like these and keep wardrobe malfunctions in mind while making an outfit for her. "Ralph and Russo, whenever they make couture for me or custom outfits for me, they always do them fitted to my body, keeping these things (wardrobe malfunction) in mind," she added.

"When I decide to wear an outfit, I'm not someone who's really nervous because when I walk out of the door, I'm very secure. I don't leave unless I'm super secure. I don't like wardrobe malfunctions! Nobody does!" said Priyanka.

Talking about her Grammy 2020 appearance, another designer Wendell Rodricks stirred up a controversy online when he shared PeeCee’s photos from the event and took a dig at her dress saying, “the neckline goes all the way from LA to Cuba.” His comment earned him much criticism online. Actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi came out in support of Priyanka and criticized him for making fun of the actress’ appearance. Canadian TV actor Kaitlyn Bristowe of The Bachelorette fame also came out in support of her.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink. She has just finished shooting for her next film, adaptation of Aravind Adiga’s The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao in Delhi. She also has Netflix's We Can Be Heroes, Keanu Reeves' Matrix 4 and a film on big fat Indian weddings comedian-actress Mindy Kaling in the pipeline.

