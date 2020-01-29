Wednesday, January 29, 2020
     
  Priyanka Chopra pours her heart out after getting trolled for her Grammys' navel-baring gown

Priyanka Chopra pours her heart out after getting trolled for her Grammys' navel-baring gown

Priyanka Chopra pens a note on love and kindness after getting hate for her 'risqué' Grammys dress.

India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 29, 2020 16:30 IST
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra poured her heart out on Instagram on love and kindness

After uproar on her grammy's navel-baring dress, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to pen a note on love and kindness. Urging to love and be kind to everyone around, PeeCee thanked for the kindness she has received. ''I seem to be thinking what a crazy beginning of the year it’s been, and we are only in January. Love the ones you love. Live the life you want to live...with all the troubles in this world at the moment, be kind to yourself and everyone around you. I’m so grateful for the kindness I have received, and even when I have not...I some how have. Be kind to the ones around you. It matters. Life is a gift,'' she wrote along with a close-up photo of herself.

Priyanka's latest Instagram post is undoubtedly about the love and hate she got for just being herself at Grammy.

For those unversed, PeeCee made an appearance along with husband Nick Jonas in an ivory Ralph and Russo gown. The dress had fringe detailing with navel-grazing neckline that showed off her belly piercing. Internet was divided on her Grammy avatar. While for some the dress didn't suit her body type, others hailed her calling her the queen of risque looks.

View this post on Instagram

Tassel fun. #grammys

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Priyanka is reportedly in the talks for the upcoming fourth instalment of the Matrix series, starring Keanu Reeves and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in lead roles. This will be Priyanka's most high-profile Hollywood project so far. She will also be seen in Netflix's The White Tiger along with Rajkummar Rao. She has wrapped the filming of Ramin Bahrani's directorial.

 

 

