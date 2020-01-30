Wendell Rodricks clarifies comments about Priyanka Chopra’s Grammy dress: There is an age to wear some clothes

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Wendell Rodricks clarifies comments about Priyanka Chopra’s Grammy dress

Priyanka Chopra’s appearance at the biggest musical night, Grammys 2020, has stirred a storm on the internet. The actress walked the red carpet in ivory white Ralph and Russo fringed outfit and earned a mixed response for her look on social media. While many appreciated her ‘bold and beautiful’ look, there were many who thought it was inappropriate. One of them was designer Wendell Rodricks who shared the actress’s photo with a sarcastic comment. He wrote, “the neckline goes all the way from LA to Cuba.”

Rodricks’ comment didn’t go down well with many PeeCee fans who slammed her for not appreciating her look. On Wednesday, the designer clarified his comment in along post and wrote, “For all those that said some really nasty things about me body shaming, here is my retort. Did I say anything about her body? No. Many women did. I just said the dress was wrong for her despite it being couture. It was more dress shaming than body shaming. Stop this sermon from high and read the post before you speak. There is an age to wear some clothes. Men with huge bellies should not wear tight T shirts. Same with women who wear minis past a certain age. If you don’t have it, don’t flaunt it. I stopped wearing Bermudas as I have a few varicose veins. Don’t make every issue body shaming, sexist or whatever. Or you can be false and fake resorting to being politically correct and not be truthful. If you don’t like my posts unfriend me.”

Soon after Rodricks made his first comment, actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi came out in support of Priyanka and criticized him for making fun of the actress’ appearance. Canadian TV actor Kaitlyn Bristowe of The Bachelorette fame also came out in support of her.

While Priyanka chose to keep mum, she shared a post encouraging fans to live a peaceful life and also thanked the universe for having such an eventful start to her 2020. She wrote, “I seem to be thinking what a crazy beginning of the year it’s been, and we are only in January. Love the ones you love. Live the life you want to live...with all the troubles in this world at the moment, be kind to yourself and everyone around you. I’m so grateful for the kindness I have received, and even when I have not...I some how have. Be kind to the ones around you. It matters. Life is a gift.”

