Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary welcome baby girl on Karwa Chauth; join Alia, Deepika, Varun on this list

After Natasha Dalal, Richa Chadha and Deepika Padukone, now a little princess has been born in another actress's house. Well-known TV actress Yuvika Chaudhary, who turned 41 this year, has finally become a mother. She welcomed her baby girl on the occasion of Karwa Chauth 2024. Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula are one of the most talked about couples on TV. Now both have become parents as well as a being power couple.

Yuvika Chaudhary welcomes daughter

Yuvika Chaudhary has given birth to a daughter on the occasion of Karwa Chauth. According to the report of ETimes, the actress delivered on the evening of October 19. So far neither Yuvika nor Prince has confirmed this news nor shared any post on social media. However, Prince's father Joginder Narula has confirmed the news of the birth of the daughter in an interview. He said, "We are blessed and happy."

The couple chose the path of IVF

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary announced the pregnancy on June 25. Sharing a photo of a small jeep with a big jeep, the actor expressed happiness that he was going to become a father soon. Later Yuvika revealed that she had conceived through IVF. There were some problems due to age, due to which she chose the path of IVF.

Prince and Yuvika's love story

Many relationships have been formed and broken in Bigg Boss, but very few have lasted for marriage and a lifetime. One of these is the relationship of Yuvika and Prince. The two first met in Bigg Boss season 9, from where their love began. The two dated each other for a long time and then after getting engaged in 2016, they tied the knot in 2018. After 6 years of marriage, they have started a new chapter of their life as they became a girl parent.

