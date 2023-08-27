Preity Zinta's father-in-law passes away, Bollywood celebs pay condolences

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PREITY ZINTA Preity Zinta with her father-in-law

Bollywood actor Preity Zinta's father-in-law Jon Swindle passed away. The actor informed fans on social media sharing a heartfelt note on Instagram. She also shared a throwback picture featuring Swindle and her.

Sharing an old picture from her wedding, the actor wrote, "Dear Jon, I will miss your warmth, your kindness & most of all your incredible sense of humor. I loved going shooting with you, loved cooking your favourite Indian dishes and having conversations on every topic under the sun. Thank you so much for opening your home & your heart to me & my family. The East Coast will never be the same without you. I know you are at peace right now & at a happy place. Rest in peace."

Preity Zinta shares a throwback photo with her father-in-law

In the picture, Zinta can be seen decked up in a bridal get-up. She wore a red lehenga and stood beside Jon Swindle and the duo posed for the camera.

Celebs pay condolences

Sussanne Khan commented on the post and wrote, "so sorry to you and Gene for your loss pree.. May his soul rest in eternal peace." Celina Jaitly wrote, "My deepest condolences to you and Gene. What a lovely photograph exudes so much love."

Preity Zinta tied the knot with Gene Goodenough on February 29, 2016. The couple is settled in Los Angeles and became parents to twins, through surrogacy, in 2021. The actor is an avid social media user and keeps giving a sneak peek into her life on Instagram to her fans. After taking a sabbatical, the actor returned to big screens with Bhaiaji Superhit in 2018. Co-starring Sunny Deol and Arshad Warsi, the film was directed by Neeraj Pathak.

Also Read: Gadar 2: Sunny Deol's film leaves behind KGF 2, crosses THIS whopping amount at box office

Latest Entertainment News