Pregnant Alia Bhatt flaunts baby bump during Darlings promotions; price of her dress will blow your mind

Alia Bhatt is glowing like never before as she is expecting her first child with actor Ranbir Kapoor. Recently, the actress made heads turn at the Darlings promotion in her gorgeous dress. Check out here.

Prerna Yadav Written By: Prerna Yadav New Delhi Updated on: July 20, 2022 23:36 IST
Alia Bhatt
Image Source : TWITTER/ALIA BHATT PLANETS Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are expecting their first child together. Ever since the couple announced the good news they are the talk of the town. Alia who is enjoying the beautiful phase of her is also busy promoting her upcoming films. While both Alia and Ranbir have Brahmastra, they also have their individual projects. Alia was recently snapped in the city while she came out for the promotions of her upcoming film Darlings which also stars Shefali Shah and Vijay Verma. The film is slated to stream on Netflix from August 5. Mom-to-be looked like a breath of fresh air as she was seen flaunting her baby bump. 

Alia Bhatt's dress

The pictures from the event have been going viral on social media platforms in which apart from Alia's baby bump, her dress is also being noticed. The paisley-print mini dress is from the label, ZiMMERMAN and is priced at a whopping Rs. 82K. 

Take a look:

Alia Bhatt pregnancy announcement 

Alia and Ranbir tied their knot on April 14, 2022, after dating for many years at Ranbir's Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony. Just after two months of their marriage, the couple have treated their fans with such a big surprise. "Our baby ..... coming soon," Alia wrote on Instagram, adding a picture from her ultrasound appointment. She also posted a picture which features two lions and a lion cub.

Brahmastra: Deepika Padukone to debut as 'Parvati' in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's film's sequel?

Ranbir-Alia's Kesariya song accused of copying 'Laree Chotee', Tweeple say 'itni bhi kya nakal karna

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor expecting twins? Father-to-be reveals

Alia Bhatt's upcoming projects 

On the work front, Alia Bhatt recently wrapped up her Hollywood debut film 'Heart of Stone' with Gal Gadot. Apart from that she also has 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' with hubby Ranbir and Amitabh Bachchan, which will release on September 9, and 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' with Ranveer Singh, which is gearing up for release on February 11, 2023. Ranbir on the other hand will be next seen in 'Shamshera' with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. The film is all set to hit theatres on July 22.

