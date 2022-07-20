Pregnant Alia Bhatt flaunts baby bump during Darlings promotions; price of her dress will blow your mind

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ALIA BHATT PLANETS Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are expecting their first child together. Ever since the couple announced the good news they are the talk of the town. Alia who is enjoying the beautiful phase of her is also busy promoting her upcoming films. While both Alia and Ranbir have Brahmastra, they also have their individual projects. Alia was recently snapped in the city while she came out for the promotions of her upcoming film Darlings which also stars Shefali Shah and Vijay Verma. The film is slated to stream on Netflix from August 5. Mom-to-be looked like a breath of fresh air as she was seen flaunting her baby bump.

Alia Bhatt's dress

The pictures from the event have been going viral on social media platforms in which apart from Alia's baby bump, her dress is also being noticed. The paisley-print mini dress is from the label, ZiMMERMAN and is priced at a whopping Rs. 82K.

Take a look:

Alia Bhatt pregnancy announcement

Alia and Ranbir tied their knot on April 14, 2022, after dating for many years at Ranbir's Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony. Just after two months of their marriage, the couple have treated their fans with such a big surprise. "Our baby ..... coming soon," Alia wrote on Instagram, adding a picture from her ultrasound appointment. She also posted a picture which features two lions and a lion cub.

Alia Bhatt's upcoming projects

On the work front, Alia Bhatt recently wrapped up her Hollywood debut film 'Heart of Stone' with Gal Gadot. Apart from that she also has 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' with hubby Ranbir and Amitabh Bachchan, which will release on September 9, and 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' with Ranveer Singh, which is gearing up for release on February 11, 2023. Ranbir on the other hand will be next seen in 'Shamshera' with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. The film is all set to hit theatres on July 22.

Also read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 finalists: Jannat Zubair, Rubina Dilaik evicted; Top 3 contestants revealed?

Latest Entertainment News