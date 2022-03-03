Prabhas reveals why he is uncomfortable doing kissing scenes and going shirtless in films

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/TSERIES Prabhas plays Vikramaditya, while Pooja Hegde plays Prerana in Radhe Shyam.

Highlights 'Radhe Shyam' will have worldwide release on March 11

The film is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar

Prabhas plays Vikramaditya, while Pooja Hegde plays Prerana

Actor Prabhas who has become the talk of the town after the trailer of his upcoming period romantic drama Radhe Shyam revealed why he is not entirely comfortable doing intimate scenes for his movies. Prabhas who will be romancing Pooja Hegde in the film said that he usually tries to avoid kissing scenes. However, in case it's the demand of the script, then he delivers it and he did the same in the case of Radhe Shyam.

Prabhas's massive physical transformation for his films Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion is known to everyone. Even after having a fit body, he shared that he feels uncomfortable removing his shirt in front of the camera. The actor shared that when he has to film such scenes, he tries to reduce the number of people watching him on the sets.

While talking to Pinkvilla, Prabhas revealed, "Director wrote like that and it's a love story, so I can't even say no. In a commercial film, we can still avoid but in love stories, it is needed. Even now, I get uncomfortable with kissing scenes and removing my shirt. I check how many people are there on sets and say let's go and do somewhere else. In Chatrapati also, Rajamouli sir made me remove shirt on the sets and said you can now do anything."

The multi-lingual love story is set in Europe in the 1970s and explores a very novel and different concept, as seen in 'Radhe Shyam's promotional videos. Prabhas plays Vikramaditya, while Pooja Hegde plays Prerana.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, 'Radhe Shyam' is inching towards its worldwide release on March 11 in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Chinese, and Japanese. The film also stars Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarsi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Jagapathi Babu, Murli Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri, Sathyan, and others in key roles.