Pooja Hegde shares throwback picture with Allu Arjun as she recalls being part of Telugu film DJ

Actors Pooja Hegde and Allu Arjun-starrer 'Duvvada Jagannadham' has recently completed four years of its release. Recalling working on the Telugu project, Pooja took to Instagram Story and wrote: "4 years and a couple of blockbusters later, still my dad's favourite film of mine! #4YearsofDJ." Along with it, she posted a throwback picture of her with the 'DJ' team.
Director Harish Shankar recalled the memories of his directorial venture and thanked the whole team for their support by sharing a series of stills from the promotions of the film.
Sharing the pics, Harish Shankar wrote, ''Million thanks to @alluarjun gaaru @SVC_official & My sir ji @ThisIsDSP had a great time and always cherish #DJ one of the biggest blockbusters of my career … my wholehearted thanks to @hegdepooja @actorsubbaraju & #Raoramesh gaaru !!!.''
Released in 2017, the film was helmed by director Harish Shankar. A day ago, he also celebrated the fourth anniversary of the film.
Harish Shankar also thanked Allu Arjun for introducing director of photography Ayananka Bose to him. Sharing a pic with the DOP, he wrote, ''My sincere thanks to @alluarjun sir for introducing me to @DoP_Bose and the journey is still going on with this genius cinematographer … thanks a ton Bose ji for always being with me.''
-With ANI inputs