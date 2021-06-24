Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/RAGHAVA LAWRENCE Adhigaaram: Vetri Maaran to write & co-produce Raghava Lawrence's action thriller | WATCH TEASER

After a long wait, the makers of Raghava Lawrence's forthcoming film, titled Adhigaaram released the motion poster followed by look releases on Thursday. Apart from writing the script, ace filmmaker Vetri Maaran will also be co-producing the film through his production house, Grass Root Film Company, in association with S Kathiresan of Five Star Creations LLP. The action thriller will be directed by Vetri Maaran’s erstwhile associate director Durai Senthil Kumar who previously directed Ethir Neechal, Kaaki Sattai, Kodi, and Pattas.

Raghava Lawrence took to Twitter to share the news. "Hi friends and fans, I’m so happy and thrilled to announce that I’m acting in Vetri Maaran's sir’s story, screenplay, and production, which is being directed by Durai Senthil Kumar. Happy to be associated with S Kathiresan after Rudhran. Need all your support and blessings," wrote the Shiva Linga-actor.

Raghav also shared the look along with the motion poster of the film on his Twitter.

On a related note, Raghava Lawrence was last seen in Kanchana 3, which he also directed. He also has Rudhran, co-starring Priya Bhavani Shankar, in his pipeline.