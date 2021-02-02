Pooja Batra poses with richest person on planet, can you GUESS who?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/POOJA BATRA Pooja Batra poses with richest person on planet

Actor Pooja Batra on Tuesday shared a throwback picture of herself posing with the richest person on the planet. Guess who? One and only Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla. Going by her caption the photo with Musk is a throwback memory, clicked at a premiere event she attended at The Hollywood Roosevelt. What seems to be more interesting is that her half-a-million Instagram fans were impressed with the picture.

"With the Centibillionaire, Industrial Magnate Genius who has changed our planet forever - Elon Musk," Pooja Batra captioned her photo. Pooja also tagged HBO and the account for the television show Westworld in the caption.

Pooja met Elon Musk at the premiere party of Season 6 of Game Of Thrones in 2016. In the picture, the actress can be seen wearing a black bralette and an embellished net top over it. While Elon wore a simple black T-Shirt. The duo posed with all smiles while getting clicked at the event.

Pooja's fans, took her comment section and wrote "Elon makes this picture more electrifying." While another said "Let's make him groove on some bollywood numbers."

"Really great moment," read another comment. "This is a really cool pic ..since you are one of the few Indians who owns a Tesla. @poojabatra ..he definitely is the man of the moment n coming years too @teslamotors ..We also own a Tesla ..its a really cool car," stresses a user.

Recently, Elon made headlines for training a monkey by playing video games with his mind.

On the work front, the actress is best-known for her performances in films including Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye, Jodi No 1, Bhai and Nayak, among others. She was last seen in 2017 film Mirror Game. In 2019, Pooja Batra got married to long-time boyfriend Nawab Shah. She celebrated her first wedding anniversary with him last year. She has also won the Miss India Asia-Pacific title in 1993 and shot to fame with the 1997 film Virasat, which also starred Anil Kapoor and Tabu.