PICS: Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad papped post dinner date again! Fans say 'they look cute together'

Reportedly, Saba and Hrithik met through a common friend

Earlier, Hrithik was clicked with Saba exiting Mizu restaurant in Mumbai

Bollywood Greek God Hrithik Roshan got papped again with his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad. Shutterbugs clicked them together at a cafe on Friday night (February 4) as they were seen holding hands evading them. Hrithik and Saba were clicked outside the Farmer's Cafe in Mumbai as the two walked towards their car. For the dinner outing, the 'War' actor opted for a checkered shirt over a white t-shirt paired with beige pants. The actor also sported a cap. On the other hand, Saba wore a yellow top teamed with light blue denim. She was seen attempting to hide her face with the help of her long locks. Well, what followed was the speculation flooding social media on Hrithik and Saba's dating rumours.

Their fans are eagerly waiting to know if the two are dating or not. Bombarding the comment section, a user wrote, "They look cute together..hrithik is so handsome." Another said, "They are adorable together, Cuties." Take a look:

Recently, Hrithik Roshan made headlines after he got clicked hand in hand with a mystery girl, exiting Mizu restaurant in Mumbai. Although Hrithik did not comment, rumours are rife that the mysterious girl with Hrithik was Saba Azad, only. Reportedly, Hrithik Roshan and Saba met each other through a common friend. After their first meeting, the two stayed in touch. VIDEO: Hrithik Roshan papped hand in hand with mysterious girl, fans wonder if he is dating her

Talking about Saba, she made her debut with 'Dil Kabaddi.' She was also seen in the 2011 film 'Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge' alongside Saqib Saleem and 'Detective Byomkesh Bakshy' opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress was last seen in an anthology series 'Feels like Ishq' that released in 2021. Apart from this, Saba is also a part of Naseeruddin Shah's son Imaad Shah's music band.

On the professional front, Hrithik Roshan recently treated his fans with the first look as Vedha from the upcoming film 'Vikram Vedha'. Based on the Indian meta-folktale 'Vikram aur Betaal', the film tells the story of a tough police officer who sets out to track down and kill an equally tough gangster. The film stars Hrithik and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles, with Radhika Apte in a crucial role.

Also, he will be masking up again for "Krrish 4". The hit franchise began in 2003 with "Koi... Mil Gaya", followed by "Krrish" (2006) and "Krrish 3" (2013).