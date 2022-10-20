Paris Hilton launches fragrance line in Mumbai, turns desi in red Sharara Jumpsuit | Photos

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Paris Hilton

American reality show star and actor Paris Hilton launched her new range of fragrances in Mumbai on Thursday. Giving desi vibes, she attended the event in a red Indian outfit. The socialite and fashion icon stepped out for the brand promotions wearing a beautiful red sharara jumpsuit. Paris Hilton looked breathtakingly beautiful in the outfit from the house of Papa Don’t Preach by Shubhika. She styled the outfit with a pair of bright red sunglasses and accessorised her look with emerald jewellery.

She happily posed for the shutterbugs stationed at the venue. According to ANI, she was at Phoenix Palladium Mall in Mumbai on October 20, from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m.

See photos from Paris Hilton’s perfume launch here:

Earlier, in the day, Paris shared a video on her Instagram handle in which she can be seen decked up in Indian outfits. She wrote, "Love wearing and supporting local designers when I travel. India In love with these gorgeous looks from Indian designer @PapaDontPreachByShubhika styled by @Marta.Del.Rio. Which one should I wear to my @ParisHiltonFragrances Launch today?"

The American media personality, Paris Hilton arrived at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday and was greeted by hoards of fans and paparazzi. Keeping her look simple, Paris was dressed in a black tracksuit and a cap, which she had paired with big black shades. She opted for a black velvet zipper jacket with matching track pants. The outfit had heart-shaped embroidery on the sleeve.

A hint of blush and glossy lips kept the look intact and completed her fuss-free look with running shoes. She was also spotted carrying a portable mini fan in her hand. Upon landing in Mumbai, Paris Hilton happily clicked selfies with fans who recognised her and instantly mobbed her.

Speaking about her brand, Paris Hilton had said, "I am obsessed with my new Ruby Rush fragrance, it's my go to scent for day and night. I wear it to give me confidence and feel powerful."

