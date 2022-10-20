Vicky Kaushal's sweet gesture for wife Katrina Kaif leaves internet awestruck | Watch Video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/K4.FASHION Vicky Kaushal's sweet gesture for wife Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most popular couples in showbiz. The couple tied the knot in December last year, and since then, the couple never fails to paint the town red. They rarely post pictures together, but when they do, the pictures break the internet. Recently, Vicky and Katrina grabbed all the eyeballs as they arrived for Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali bash. This is couple's first Diwali together after getting hitched. Vicky's sweet gesture for his wife has often drawn attention, and last night his gesture caught everyone's attention yet again, and the internet is going crazy over it. The video is going viral on the internet.

The video shows Katrina getting into a waiting car. Vicky appears from behind her and assists her as she smiles for the photographers and steps inside the car. Before closing the door, he lifts her saree and checks that she is safe inside. Vicky then enters the car through another door. This moment was definitely the highlight of the evening, and it left fans gushing over the couple.

Speaking about the looks, Vicky looked dapper in a dark blue kurta that he paired with a white pyjama, while Katrina Kaif made heads turn in a red sharara set. The couple exuded radiance as they posed for the paparazzi.

Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali bash was attended by several celebrities, including Kartik Aaryan, Shehnaaz Gill, Ekta Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Riteish Deshmukh, and Genelia D'Souza, among others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina Kaif is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Phone Bhoot, alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and is set to o hit the theatres on November 4, 2022.

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal is currently shooting for Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur. The actor also has Govinda Naam Mera and Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film in his kitty.

