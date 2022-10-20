Thursday, October 20, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Vicky Kaushal's sweet gesture for wife Katrina Kaif leaves internet awestruck | Watch Video

Vicky Kaushal's sweet gesture for wife Katrina Kaif leaves internet awestruck | Watch Video

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif graced Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali bash on Wednesday night. While they were leaving the party, Vicky made a sweet gesture for her wife that caught everyone's attention. Check out.

Akshat Sundrani Written By: Akshat Sundrani New Delhi Updated on: October 20, 2022 17:24 IST
Vicky Kaushal's sweet gesture for wife Katrina Kaif
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/K4.FASHION Vicky Kaushal's sweet gesture for wife Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most popular couples in showbiz. The couple tied the knot in December last year, and since then, the couple never fails to paint the town red. They rarely post pictures together, but when they do, the pictures break the internet. Recently, Vicky and Katrina grabbed all the eyeballs as they arrived for Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali bash. This is couple's first Diwali together after getting hitched. Vicky's sweet gesture for his wife has often drawn attention, and last night his gesture caught everyone's attention yet again, and the internet is going crazy over it. The video is going viral on the internet.

The video shows Katrina getting into a waiting car. Vicky appears from behind her and assists her as she smiles for the photographers and steps inside the car. Before closing the door, he lifts her saree and checks that she is safe inside. Vicky then enters the car through another door. This moment was definitely the highlight of the evening, and it left fans gushing over the couple.

Watch video:

Speaking about the looks, Vicky looked dapper in a dark blue kurta that he paired with a white pyjama, while Katrina Kaif made heads turn in a red sharara set. The couple exuded radiance as they posed for the paparazzi. 

Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali bash was attended by several celebrities, including Kartik Aaryan, Shehnaaz Gill, Ekta Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Riteish Deshmukh, and Genelia D'Souza, among others.

Related Stories
Katrina Kaif reveals cute nickname Vicky Kaushal has for her and it's something you cannot guess

Katrina Kaif reveals cute nickname Vicky Kaushal has for her and it's something you cannot guess

Vicky Kaushal wraps first schedule of Sam Bahadur, shares BTS photos and videos

Vicky Kaushal wraps first schedule of Sam Bahadur, shares BTS photos and videos

Shehnaaz Gill-Vicky Kaushal's cute moment from Diwali bash, see INSIDE photos from Bollywood party

Shehnaaz Gill-Vicky Kaushal's cute moment from Diwali bash, see INSIDE photos from Bollywood party

Not Vicky Kaushal but THIS actor tried to impress Katrina Kaif at Zoya Akhtar’s party | Find out

Not Vicky Kaushal but THIS actor tried to impress Katrina Kaif at Zoya Akhtar’s party | Find out

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina Kaif is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Phone Bhoot, alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and is set to o hit the theatres on November 4, 2022.

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2 preponed to avert clash with Kartik Aaryan's Satya Prem ki Katha

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal is currently shooting for Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur. The actor also has Govinda Naam Mera and Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film in his kitty. 

Also read: Not Vicky Kaushal but THIS actor tried to impress Katrina Kaif at Zoya Akhtar’s party | Find out

Latest Entertainment News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Celebrities Section
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News