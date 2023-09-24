Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: Politician's parents welcome Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann | VIRAL

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Arvind Kejriwal landed in Udaipur to attend Raghav Chadha's wedding with Parineeti Chopra

All eyes are on Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding that will take place today at The Leela Palace in Rajasthan's Udaipur. Ahead of the royal wedding on the backdrop of picturesque Aravalli range, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann arrived at the destination on Saturday.

A video is doing rounds on the internet wherein Raghav Chadha's parents can be seen welcoming their high-profile guests by garlands and flowers. The video shows Chadha's mother and father welcoming Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann with folded hands as they arrived at the wedding venue.

On Saturday, Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann were papped outside the Udaipur Airport. The AAP politicians arrived together and greeted the media outside the airport.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra shared a picture of her look at the Sangeet ceremony that was hosted on Saturday night. As reported by IANS, DJ Sumit Sethi performed at the couple's Sangeet ceremony last night. Sethi is popular for his performances at Commonwealth Games, weddings of Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech and Dia Mirza-Sahil Sangha.

For those who came late to the story, Priyanka Chopra hinted at missing Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding as she extended her love and wishes for her 'little' sister.

It reports are to be believed, the bride-to-be handpicked the food menu along with her brothers Shivang and Sahaj ahead of the wedding. The wedding menu is said to have a range of Indian and International cuisines including Rajasthani and Punjabi.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha grabbed eyeballs after being spotted at a restaurant in Mumbai earlier this year. After speculations, the couple got engaged at the Kapurthala House in New Delhi, making their relationship official. Now, fans couldn't wait to see their official wedding photos which are expected to be out on Sunday.

