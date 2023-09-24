Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: Priyanka Chopra's mom Madhu dolls up for 90s-themed sangeet ceremony

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Madhu Chopra reached Udaipur on Saturday

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are getting married on September 24. The couple will tie the knot today at The Leela Palace, Rajasthan's Uaidpur. While several speculations regarding the attendees of the wedding are flouting on social media, Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra gave a glimpse of her look at the couple's 90s-themed Sangeet ceremony last night.

Madhu Chopra took to her Instagram story and shared her look. She opted for Prada for the special occasion and slipped into a sparkling grey-black tone outfit. While she did not reveal the full look of the Sangeet, Chopra donned a flower head with smokey eyes and bold red lipstick. She paired the look with a pair of drop earrings.

Madhu Chopra at Pari-Raghav Sangeet

On Saturday, Priyanka Chopra hinted at giving a miss to the D-day of her 'little one' while her mother Madhu Chopra arrived in Udaipur. If reports are to be believed PeeCee would not attend the wedding due to her engagements at her husband Nick Jonas' concert tour. However, the global star did not miss Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement ceremony at the Kapurthala House in New Delhi this May.

Meanwhile, actor Bhagyashree also shared a reel video on Instagram wherein she could be seen having the best time of her life with her friends by the Taj Lake Palace. However, it is not confirmed if she is one of the guests at Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding. She also took her Instagram story on Saturday night and shared a video wherein a flute artist could be seen playing her song Dil Deewana from Maine Pyaar Kiya.

On the other hand, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal landed in Udaipur on Saturday. The duo were also present at the couple's engagement ceremony.

