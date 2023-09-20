Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha pre-wedding rituals begin with Ardas in Gurudwara | Viral photos

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Raghav Chadha recently got engaged. Pictures from their engagement ceremony were widely circulated on social media for a long time. Since then, they have been spotted together on multiple occasions. The duo, who are scheduled to get married on September 24, recently visited a Gurudwara in New Delhi to take part in Ardas and Kirtan, seeking blessings before commencing their wedding festivities. A few days ago, their wedding invitations was leaked, which provided the details about wedding events, confirming that it will indeed happen in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

The couple got engaged on May 13 and are now gearing up for a two-day celebration on September 23 and 24, where they will exchange their wedding vows surrounded by their families and friends. Now, the pre-wedding festivities have already begun, and there are several inside pictures from these events that have surfaced.

In the pictures from the Ardas ceremony held in Delhi, both Parineeti and Raghav looked elegant in their traditional attires. The actress opted for a peach-colored sharara, while Raghav Chadha looked handsome in a off-white-colored kurta, pajama, paired with Nehru jacket. In one picture, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are posing together, and in another, they are participating in the Ardas ceremony.

On Monday, Parineeti Chopra's Mumbai residence got all decked up with lights and heavy decor. Viral Bhayani shared a video of Chopra's residence on Instagram and wrote, "Light Pari Ke Ghar Pe." Soon after the video was shared on Instagram, fans came together to congratulate the couple. For the unversed, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in May this year at the Kapurthala House in New Delhi.

