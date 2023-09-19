Parineeti Chopra's Mumbai residence is all decked up as her wedding festivities begin | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding

After Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding is the most talked about and anticipated one. The couple, who got engaged in May this year, is all set to embark on their new journey as husband and wife and will tie the knot in Rajasthan's Udaipur this year. The wedding festivities for the couple have already kick-started.

On Monday, Parineeti Chopra's Mumbai residence got all decked up and lit up. Viral Bhayani shared a video of Chopra's residence on Instagram and wrote, "Light Pari Ke Ghar Pe." Soon after the video was shared on Instagram, fans came together to congratulate the couple. For those who came late to the story, the actor had reached Delhi on Sunday where preparations for the celebrations began at the AAP leader's residence.

Watch the viral video here:

Preparations began at Raghav Chadha's Delhi home too. In a viral video, goods can be seen carried inside Chadha's residence. The grand wedding is said to take place by the Taj Lake at The Leela Palace in Udaipur on September 24. Ahead of the wedding, a week-long pre-wedding festivities are scheduled for the couple. Reports also said the couple will kick start their wedding celebrations with a cricket match in Delhi. Titled Chadhas vs Chopras, the couple had been earlier spotted enjoying the IPL match together.

A few reports also stated that the couple had ardaas and shabad kirtan on September 17 which was followed by a get-together with close family and friends. Last week, the wedding and reception invitations of the couple were doing rounds on the internet which suggested that they will also have a reception in Chandigarh. This reception will be attended by prominent political leaders and Chadha's family members.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in May this year at the Kapurthala House in New Delhi.

Also Read: Nayanthara shares romantic pictures with husband Vignesh Shivan on his birthday, see pics

Latest Entertainment News