Image Source : INSTAGRAM/83THEFILM Pankaj Tripathi's success has a quirky connect with God!

Acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi has a funny story from his struggling days, when he used to give a lot of auditions for work. As a National School of Drama graduate, Pankaj remembers that during his phase of struggle he would walk into random casting offices with his photos for auditions. Asked for a reference, and he would say, "Ishwar Ji (god)".

"The maker of all and the ultimate reference - God. I never had any reference and I knew nobody. After a few disappointments, I realised no one cross-verifies references. It was an informal norm that people held on to, for longer than they should have. I decided to take Ishwar's name and much to my surprise I started getting roles!" Pankaj said.

Pankaj still believes it was God who led him into the industry.

"It was years before anyone could spot my bluff and by then I had already done a few memorable scenes. I still believe it's God who led me to this industry. I am not even remotely from the film world. I had no reference and I knew nobody. But doors kept opening for me like the universe was conspiring to make things happen," he added.

It's been a great journey for Pankaj.

"It has been a dream journey so far and I will eternally be grateful to God. If anyone asks me now for a reference, I'll say Ishwar ji in a heartbeat. It always works!" he said.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage