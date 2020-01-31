Friday, January 31, 2020
     
 Live tv
budget-2020
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Panga director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari would love to make Kangana Ranaut's biopic

Panga director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari would love to make Kangana Ranaut's biopic

Panga director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari says she would have no issues making a biopic on Kangana Ranaut.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: January 31, 2020 8:50 IST
Panga director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari would love to make Kangana Ranaut's biopic
Image Source : TWITTER

Panga director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari would love to make Kangana Ranaut's biopic

Panga director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari says she would have no issues making a biopic on Kangana Ranaut. "I have no issues in making a biopic on Kangana Ranaut, if she allows me to do so. But I think there are still many things to come her way. Let her get married and then I'll think of making a biopic on her. After acting in 'Thalaivi', even Kangana gave a thought about making a biopic on her.

"She was so excited that she wanted to direct her own biopic. Still, if I get a chance to make her biopic, I'll make it for sure. Maybe with the title 'Kangan v/s Kangana'. She is a very straightforward person and tells everything truthfully," said Tiwari at an event to mark the success of Panga here on Thursday.

The filmmaker also shared a sneak-peek into the kind of relationship she shares with Kangana: "I respect Kangana Ranaut a lot as an actor. I feel that there is a humane side to her which she doesn't want to show to anyone. The reason she doesn't want to show her side, because I think if someone keeps bouncing what you said on phone or Twitter, what will you do? It's like a call centre heckling you with phone calls after phone calls. Eventually what will you do? You would switch off your phone or you would shout back and I think that's the whole issue.

"When the entire controversial Pandora's Box opened up about Kangana during 'Manikarnika', I was shooting with her for 'Panga'. No one knew what she felt or went through during the time. I have a different relationship with her. I have a relationship based on trust and I would like to say, we both are similar in one aspect -- we don't care what the world is saying about us."

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Write a comment

chunav-manch-march-2020
Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News