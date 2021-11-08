Padma Shri Awards: Kangana Ranaut, Adnan Sami share photos with Prez Ram Nath Kovind from ceremony

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUT, ADNAN SAMI Padma Awards

Actor-filmmaker Kangana Ranaut, filmmaker Karan Johar, producer Ekta Kapoor and music composer Adnan Sami were among 61 Padma Shri awardees for the year 2020 who received the country's fourth highest civilian honour on Monday at a ceremony held in the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. President Ram Nath Kovind presented Padma awards to these celebrities. Kangana, who was presented with the Padma Shri two weeks after she picked up her fourth best actress National Film Award, expressed her gratitude for receiving the honour "for being a model citizen" of India.

"As an artist, I have received many awards, love and acknowledgement but today I have received an award for being a model citizen from this country, this government. I'm grateful," she said in a video posted on her official Instagram page.

"When I started working at a young age, I didn't achieve success until 8-10 years into my career. I didn't enjoy my success. I turned down offers to endorse fairness products, boycotted item numbers, rejected working in big hero films and with big production houses," Ranaut added.

The actor-producer, who is known for her provocative statements, said receiving "this honour will shut the mouths of many people" who often ask her why she concerns herself with matters of national importance.

"I made more enemies than money. When I became more aware about national matters, I raised my voice against any power that threatens the country," she said, adding she had lost count of how many legal cases she is currently embroiled in.

Sami was also awarded the honour in the field of art. The Pakistan-origin musician, who is also a concert pianist, singer and actor, became an Indian citizen in 2016. expressing gratitude, he penned down a lengthy post along with some pictures from the Padma Awards ceremony.

"The greatest honour! I am grateful to the Gov of India for this prestigious ‘Padmashri Award’. I am forever indebted to my beautiful people of India who’ve loved me unconditionally & been an integral part of my journey which has brought me till here! Luv you all. Jai Hind!" he wrote on Instagram.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were among the dignitaries present on the occasion.

-- with PTI inputs