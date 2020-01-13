Oscars Nominations 2020: Indian-American documentary filmmaker Smriti Mundhra gets nominated

Indian-American filmmakers Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan's "St. Louis Superman" will be competing in the Documentary Short Subject category at the 92nd Academy Awards next month. The 33-minute documentary film, which revolves around Bruce Franks Jr.'s journey from an activist to a lawmaker, is up against "In the Absence", "Learning To Skateboard in A Warzone", "Life Overtakes Me" and "Walk Run Cha-Cha".

Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap was among the earliest to congratulate Mundhra on being nominated at the Oscars. "Congratulations @SmritiMundhra for the Oscar Nomination," he tweeted on Monday, soon after the nominations list was unveiled in Los Angeles.

Congratulations @SmritiMundhra for the Oscar Nomination ... — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) January 13, 2020

The 92nd Academy Awards ceremony will be aired live on Star Movies on February 10 morning in India. Oscar nominations for the 92nd annual Academy Awards took place on Monday morning from the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif. The nominees in 24 categories were announced by John Cho and Issa Rae.

-With IANS inputs

