Oscar Nominations 2020: See the full list of nominees

The much-awaited Oscar nominations for the 92nd annual Academy Awards took place on Monday morning from the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif. The nominees in 24 categories were announced by John Cho and Issa Rae. To everyone's surprise, as many as nine films were listed for the best picture including-- 1917, Ford v Ferrari, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, Little Women, Marriage Story, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and Parasite. The 92nd Academy Awards will air on ABC on February 9, 2020, as a part of a long-term agreement between the Academy and the network.
It will be for the second time that the ceremony will go hostless as ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke made the announcement last week during the Television Critics Association's winter press tour in Pasadena. Burke said, "Let me confirm it now, together with the Academy, that there will be no traditional host this year."
Here's the full list of nominees:
Best Picture
Congratulations to the Best Picture nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/Wqgdoe62Gs— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 13, 2020
1917 (Universal)
Ford v Ferrari (Fox)
The Irishman (Netflix)
Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)
Joker (Warner Bros.)
Little Women (Sony)
Marriage Story (Netflix)
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony)
Parasite (Neon)
Actor in a Leading Role
Congratulations to the Leading Actor nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/juoOEIpG7X— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 13, 2020
Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)
Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Adam Driver (Marriage Story)
Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)
Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)
Actress in a Leading Role
Congratulations to the Leading Actress nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/LSz3nymNVY— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 13, 2020
Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)
Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)
Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)
Charlize Theron (Bombshell)
Renée Zellweger (Judy)
Actress in a Supporting Role
Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)
Laura Dern (Marriage Story)
Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)
Florence Pugh (Little Women)
Margot Robbie (Bombshell)
Actor in a Supporting Role
Congratulations to the Supporting Actor nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/lwBgpZtBei— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 13, 2020
Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)
Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)
Al Pacino (The Irishman)
Joe Pesci (The Irishman)
Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Directing
Congratulations to the Directing nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/wAnN2RM6Ld— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 13, 2020
Bong Joon Ho (Parasite)
Sam Mendes (1917)
Todd Phillips (Joker)
Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)
Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Adapted Screenplay
Congratulations to the Adapted Screenplay nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/FkrpYXgKII— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 13, 2020
The Irishman (Steven Zaillian)
Jojo Rabbit (Taika Waititi)
Joker (Todd Phillips & Scott Silver)
Little Women (Greta Gerwig)
The Two Popes (Anthony McCarten)
Original Screenplay
Congratulations to the Original Screenplay nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/ZORIZfEtcO— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 13, 2020
1917 (Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns)
Knives Out (Rian Johnson)
Marriage Story (Noah Baumbach)
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino)
Parasite (Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han)
International Feature Film
Congratulations to the International Feature Film nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/qpNH5CaUyj— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 13, 2020
Corpus Christi (Poland)
Honeyland (North Macedonia)
Les Miserables (France)
Pain and Glory (Spain)
Parasite (South Korea)
Production Design
Congratulations to the Production Design nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/9VdXX4Bunb— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 13, 2020
1917
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Film Editing
Congratulations to the Film Editing nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/mthPRncDxL— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 13, 2020
Ford v Ferrari (Andrew Buckland & Michael McCusker)
The Irishman (Thelma Schoonmaker)
Jojo Rabbit (Tom Eagles)
Joker (Jeff Groth)
Parasite (Jinmo Yang)
Cinematography
Congratulations to the Cinematography nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/iLGF88j27Y— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 13, 2020
1917 (Roger Deakins)
The Irishman (Rodrigo Prieto)
Joker (Lawrence Sher)
The Lighthouse (Jarin Blaschke)
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Robert Richardson)
Visual Effects
Congratulations to the Visual Effects nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/XpsELPkZ1u— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 13, 2020
1917
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Costume Design
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
The Irishman
Joker
Little Women
Sound Mixing
1917
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Sound Editing
1917
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Original Score
1917 (Thomas Newman)
Joker (Hildur Guðnadóttir)
Little Women (Alexandre Desplat)
Marriage Story (Randy Newman)
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Documentary Feature
Congratulations to the Documentary Feature nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/CThhiJM5zS— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 13, 2020
American Factory (Netflix)
The Cave (National Geographic)
The Edge of Democracy (Netflix)
For Sama (PBS)
Honeyland (Neon)
Documentary Short Subject
Congratulations to the Documentary Short Subject nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/EUH0GXaloY— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 13, 2020
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
Makeup and Hairstyling
Congratulations to the Makeup and Hairstyling nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/1XxD3mqSaG— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 13, 2020
1917
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Animated Feature Film
Congratulations to the Animated Feature nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/g7HJWNklab— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 13, 2020
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (Dreamworks)
I Lost My Body (Netflix)
Klaus (Netflix)
Missing Link (United Artists Releasing)
Toy Story 4 (Pixar)
Animated Short Film
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Live-Action Short Film
Congratulations to the Live Action Short Film nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/B21c0RKJAI— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 13, 2020
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors’ Window
Saria
A Sister
Original Song
Congratulations to the Original Song nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/fmXmoZmW7e— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 13, 2020
Congratulations to the Original Song nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/fmXmoZmW7e— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 13, 2020
"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" (Toy Story 4) — Randy Newman
"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" (Rocketman) — Elton John & Bernie Taupin
"I'm Standing With You" (Breakthrough) — Diane Warren
"Into the Unknown" (Frozen 2) — Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez
"Stand Up" (Harriet) — Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo
For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page
More Bollywood stories and picture galleries