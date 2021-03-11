On maha shivratri, Prabhas shares romantic poster of Radhe Shyam featuring Pooja Hegde

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRABHAS Poster of Radhe Shyam featuring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde

Actor Prabhas took to Instagram on Thursday morning to share a new poster of his upcoming film Radhe Shyam. Besides Prabhas, the poster also features actress Pooja Hegde. It has been released today on occasion of Maha Shivratri. In the poster, the two stars lie next to each other in the snow, looking away.

"On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, delighted to share new poster from #RadheShyam with you all," wrote Prabhas.

Earlier, when the first look poster of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde was released by the makers last year, it had gone viral on social media within 24 hours of its launch. Fans of the Telugu superstar showered the poster with much love, so much so, that it garnered over 6.3 million tweets within a day.

The poster of the film showed Prabhas and Pooja in an embrace with waves crashing around them in a fiery landscape.

The film, which will release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam, is all set to hit screens on July 30 this year. Filmmaker Radha Krishna Kumar has directed and written the film, which is a period romantic drama. Besides Prabhas and Pooja, the film also features Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarsi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri and Sathyan.

The film was being shot at Georgia when the lockdown happened. The team resumed shooting in October last year.

Meanwhile, Prabhas has a packed schedule. The actor recently announced the much awaited film "Salaar" will hit theatres on April 14, 2022.

He also has "Adipurusha, which will have Saif Ali Khan play a negative character. Prabhas has also signed a project, alongside actress Deepika Padukone, which will be directed by "Mahanti" director Ashwin Nag.

Pooja Hegde, on the other hand, has "Most Eligible Bachelor", Ranveer Singh starter "Cirkus" and Telugu film "Acharya". in her kitty.

--with inputs from IANS