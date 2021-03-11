Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIJAY VARMA OK Computer: Vijay Varma was initially nervous about series. Here's why

Actor Vijay Varma, who will next be seen in the sci-fi comedy series OK Computer, says he was not sure if the audience would accept the series, as the genre has not seen much success here. However, he is happy with the response to the trailer. "I am overwhelmed by the response, which I have received for the trailer of 'OK Computer'. It's the first sci-fi comedy show made in our country, so I was slightly nervous before the trailer came out as I didn't know how people would receive it. However, ever since the trailer has released, my phone hasn't stopped buzzing and our hard work has paid off," he says.

This will be Vijay's first show in the sci-fi genre. He plays the role of Saajan Kundu, an officer of Goa Cyber Cell. Vijay recently introduced his character on social media: "Officer Saajan Kundu Goa Cyber Cell. 2031 He Don't smile."

The official Twitter handle of Disney+ Hotstar dropped the news of the trailer release on Tuesday. The web show, set in 2031 has a voice-over that welcomes us to the future. "Kitna hi control kar loge future ko jab future hi aapko control karne waala hai? Watch the Trailer now," Disney+ Hotstar official handle wrote.

This unconventional six-episode series that focuses on the battle between ideologies, is being directed by Anand Gandhi, the man behind critically-acclaimed movies like 'Ship of Theseus' and 'Tumbbad', along with Pooja Shetty and Neil Pagedar. It is slated to release on March 26 on Disney+ Hotstar.

The series also stars Radhika Apte. This year, Vijay will be seen in multiple projects such as "Darlings" with Alia Bhatt and "Fallen" with Sonakshi Sinha.

-with Agency inputs