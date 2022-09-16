Nupur Sanon shares romantic pics with rumoured beau Stebin Ben from Paris vacation, netizens are all hearts

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NUPURSANON Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben are rumoured to be dating

Nupur Sanon is currently on a vacation. She is accompanied by her sister, Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon and their parents. Interestingly, singer Stebin Ben, who is rumoured to be in a romantic relationship with Nupur, is also with the Sanon family on this getaway. Nupur shared some images with Stebin on her Instagram as they posed all smiles. The comments section was soon flooded with many commenting that they make a cute pair. Earlier, both Nupur and Kriti have been sharing moments from their holiday on Instagram.

Nupur Sanon poses with Stebin Ben in adorable pics

Nupur shared some adorable pictures in which she posed with her rumoured beau Stebin Ben. The skyline of Paris is behind them. In the image, Nupur was dressed in a black dress with horizontal stripes. Stebin complemented her in a black T-shirt and faux leather pants which he teamed up with a brown jacket. The two posed close together in the images and looked happy in each other's company. Nupur captioned her post, "Paris, you had me at Bonjour (sic)."

Kriti Sanon shares with pics from Italy

Earlier, Kriti Sanon shared images from her Monaco, Italy where the Sanon family, designer Manish Malhotra and others were also seen. In the pictures, Stebin and Nupur posed close by, with the Filhall actress holding on to her beau's arms. Nupur and Stebin looked cute in the images shared by Kriti a couple of days ago. The Mimi actress and her sister Nupur were seen having fun on their vacation in various other images and videos shared on social media.

On the work front, Nupur is all set for her Bollywood debut opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Noorani Chehra. Billed as a quirky love story with a social message about being comfortable in your own skin, the film is directed by Navaniat Singh. Nupur is also making her Tollywood debut opposite Ravi Teja in the upcoming film Tiger Nageswara Rao.

