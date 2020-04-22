Image Source : TWITTER No mask? 'Tension nahi leneka', says Ronit Roy as he makes one from a T-shirt. Watch viral video

The lockdown has shown us how creative our celebrities are. The latest example is Ronit Roy who has prepared a mask at home using t-shirt. The actor shared a video on Twitter recently where he can be seen making a mask with a t-shirt. In a simple hack, the actor turned a T-shirt, available in every house, into a mask, which covers the mouth, ears and nose. Ronit Roy shared the creative video and wrote, "No mask? Tension nahin Leneka! Simple hai!"

No mask? Tension nahin Leneka! Simple hai! pic.twitter.com/NSNPMikDZ3 — Ronit Bose Roy (@RonitBoseRoy) April 20, 2020

The video soon caught the attention of several internet users and fans, couldn't help but laud the Kehneko Humsafar Hain actor. "I love this! Going to do this after wearing my mask. Extra protection. Genius", said a user.

I accepted your challenge Sir pic.twitter.com/l9jfDt1Zhg — jay nagar (@jaynagar18) April 21, 2020

Another user said, "It is an awesome idea for a mask as it covers the whole head & ears too. Will surely try".

Recently, the actior wished his Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi co-star Smriti Irani on birthday. Smriti and Ronit played the characters of Tulsi and Mihir in the television show.

Ronit took to Twitter to wish Smriti and wrote, "Here's wishing you a very happy birthday and a glorious year ahead. Lots of you to you, Zohr, Zoish n Zubin. Stay safe ya'll."

@smritiirani Here’s wishing you a very happy birthday and a glorious year ahead. Lots of you to you, Zohr, Zoish n Zubin. Stay safe ya’ll.❤️ — Ronit Bose Roy (@RonitBoseRoy) March 23, 2020

Ronit Roy has gained a lot of recognition, acclaim and goodwill down the years as one of India's most accomplished actors, capable of slipping into any role and on any medium. He's one of the few actors in the country whose fame and accolades transcends the platform, be it films, TV or web series. ​

