Wednesday, April 22, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. No mask? 'Tension nahi leneka', says Ronit Roy as he makes one from a T-shirt. Watch viral video

No mask? 'Tension nahi leneka', says Ronit Roy as he makes one from a T-shirt. Watch viral video

In a simple hack, the actor turned a T-shirt, available in every house, into a mask, which covers the mouth, ears and nose. Ronit Roy shared the creative video and wrote, "No mask? Tension nahin Leneka! Simple hai!"

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: April 22, 2020 7:20 IST
No mask? 'Tension nahi leneka', says Ronit Roy as he makes one from a T-shirt. Watch viral video
Image Source : TWITTER

No mask? 'Tension nahi leneka', says Ronit Roy as he makes one from a T-shirt. Watch viral video

The lockdown has shown us how creative our celebrities are. The latest example is Ronit Roy who has prepared a mask at home using t-shirt. The actor shared a video on Twitter recently where he can be seen making a mask with a t-shirt. In a simple hack, the actor turned a T-shirt, available in every house, into a mask, which covers the mouth, ears and nose. Ronit Roy shared the creative video and wrote, "No mask? Tension nahin Leneka! Simple hai!"

The video soon caught the attention of several internet users and fans, couldn't help but laud the Kehneko Humsafar Hain actor. "I love this! Going to do this after wearing my mask. Extra protection. Genius", said a user.

Another user said, "It is an awesome idea for a mask as it covers the whole head & ears too. Will surely try".

Also Read: Vidya Balan shows how to make a perfect COVID mask in just 1-minute! Don't miss this | Watch Video

Recently, the actior wished his Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi co-star Smriti Irani on birthday. Smriti and Ronit played the characters of Tulsi and Mihir in the television show.

Ronit took to Twitter to wish Smriti and wrote, "Here's wishing you a very happy birthday and a glorious year ahead. Lots of you to you, Zohr, Zoish n Zubin. Stay safe ya'll."

Ronit Roy has gained a lot of recognition, acclaim and goodwill down the years as one of India's most accomplished actors, capable of slipping into any role and on any medium. He's one of the few actors in the country whose fame and accolades transcends the platform, be it films, TV or web series. ​

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X