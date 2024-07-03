Nita Ambani wears red Banarasi saree with Gayatri Mantra detailing at mass wedding | See Photos

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Nita Ambani's Banarasi saree with Gayatri Mantra goes viral

There are only a few days left for Anant Ambani, the younger son of businessman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, to get married. Anant Ambani is going to tie the knot with Radhika Merchant after 9 days as on July 12, the much-awaited wedding of the year will take place. The Ambani family is busy making this wedding ceremony special in every way. After two grand pre-wedding ceremonies, now the Ambani family hosted a mass wedding (samuhik vivah), in which 50 couples got married together. Almost all the members of the Ambani family were present on this occasion. Ambani ladies Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta stole the limelight on this occasion. Many pictures and videos of this program are trending on social media. The one whose look is most discussed is Nita Ambani. Her red Banarasi saree is making waves on social media and for all the right reasons.

Nita Ambani garners attention with Gayatri Mantra saree

Nita Ambani looked no less than a bride for the mass wedding organised as part of the pre-wedding ceremony of her son Anant Ambani and his fiancée Radhika Merchant. She was seen wearing a red silk saree with the holy 'Gayatri Mantra' written on it, along with some unique embroidery in golden threads. Golden birds were also made on the border of Nita's saree. It was a really beautiful outfit, that elevated the atmosphere of the event. Nita Ambani completed her look with red and golden bangles, gold necklace paired with earrings and gajra.

Watch the video here:

Let us tell you, these days preparations are being made for the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in the Ambani family. The entire Ambani family is busy with wedding preparations. From visiting temples to distributing cards, things are in full swing.

Also Read: Stuck in Barbados, Virat Kohli shows Hurricane Beryl to Anushka Sharma on video call | WATCH