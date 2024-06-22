Nikaah or Hindu wedding? Sonakshi Sinha's father-in-law clears air on wedding rituals

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sonakshi Sinha will have Nikaah or a Hindu wedding?

Bollywood actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are all set to tie the knot. Fans have kept an eye on every moment's update related to Sonakshi's wedding. Meanwhile, the actress's future father-in-law Iqbal Ratansi has expressed his opinion about Sonakshi converting to Islam after marriage.

Latest update on Sonakshi's marriage

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal decided to get married after dating each other for a long time. However, the customs of their marriage were not yet disclosed. Their fans are excited to see the couple become bride and groom as soon as possible. Meanwhile, Sonakshi's future father-in-law Iqbal Ratansi has told how the couple will get married. According to Pinkvilla's report, Iqbal Ratansi has said that Sonakshi and Zaheer will neither get married according to Hindu customs, nor Muslim customs. The couple will have a civil marriage aka court marriage.

Will Sonakshi convert to Islam?

Fans have questions in their minds about whether Sonakshi Sinha will convert after marriage. On this, Iqbal Ratansi said that the actress will not convert after marriage. He said that Zaheer and Sonakshi's relationship is a relationship of the heart and religion has nothing to do with it. Let us tell you that earlier there were reports that Sonakshi's family was not happy with her marriage. However, Shatrughan Sinha put an end to these speculations and said that Sonakshi has the full right to choose her partner. He will attend the wedding reception on the evening of June 23.

Details about the wedding

Sonakshi and Zaheer are set to tie the knot on June 23 in Mumbai, as per a report by news agency ANI. Amid the wedding buzz, interestingly, an audio invite of Sonakshi and Zaheer went viral. In the leaked invite, the duo reportedly confirmed the news of their marriage by saying that they are ready to arrive at 'the moment' which would turn them into each other's 'definite and official husband and wife'. The digital invitation is styled like a magazine cover with a headline.

For the unversed, Sonakshi and Zaheer starred in the 2022 film Double XL. While they have not publicly opened up about their love story, they have been seen sharing adorable photos with each other on social media.

