Nick Jonas turns Priyanka Chopra's 'in-house piano teacher' during lockdown

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas says her husband and pop singer Nick Jonas is teaching her to play the piano while self-isolating together amid the coronavirus pandemic. During a conversation with Vogue, the actress shared how she and her husband have been passing time, reports people.com. She said that they have been encouraging each other to "sharpen our creative skills and develop projects we want to produce". The actress said that the singer has been giving her piano lessons.

"I've also started the piano -- I make my husband teach me," the 37-year-old said, adding: "I've never played, but I've always wanted to learn an instrument, so I make him give me a half-hour or 45-minute lesson every day." The "Quantico" actress stressed that Nick is also "an in-house physical trainer, and in-house writing partner". She went on to share that she has taken a "hip-hop dance class too, because I miss dancing!" "I've also been working on my book a lot, and this time is going to help me finish it. This time is, fortunately, and unfortunately, given me time to think about finishing that book," she said.

Priyanka and Nick have been self-isolating for more than a month now. "We were supposed to be in India for Holi, but we cut our trip short and came back to America because we were worried about borders being locked down," she said.

The actress also noted that as her husband is a "Type 1 diabetic", the couple "felt it was important to go into quarantine almost immediately" The duo is also spending time with their pet dogs Ginoo and Daina. PeeCee sharing a photo of the two lazing around in the afternoon and it was too cute for words.

Meanwhile, the actress has also been appreciating the women heroes that have been in the frontline during this escalating coronavirus pandemic. On Wednesday, she named four more women who will be rewarded by her. She wrote, "Every week, we read so many submissions and I am so inspired by the women who are going above and beyond in their communities to help others. This is the hope we need. A reminder that we are in this together and to lend a helping hand whenever possible. Today, we commemorate our final four women, and thank them for their courage and selfless acts. ⁣⁣⁣⁣"

