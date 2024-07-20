Nick Jonas celebrates 6th anniversary of proposal to Priyanka Chopra, shares unseen romantic pic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Nick and Priyanka tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in December 2018.

American actor and singer Nick Jonas on Saturday took to his Instagram handle and shared a nostalgic moment from his proposal to 'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra six years ago. The duo, who tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in December 2018, continues to give couple goals to their fans. In the post shared by Nick, the duo can be seen capturing a candid moment from the day he proposed to PeeCee. In the pic, Priyanka is seen playfully hiding her face while proudly displaying the engagement ring, with Nick taking the selfie. Alongside the photo, Nick expressed his adoration for Priyanka, stating, "I asked the most amazing woman in the world to marry me 6 years ago today. Thank you for saying yes @priyankachopra."

Priyanka Chopra reciprocated the sentiment by resharing the post on her Instagram story, adding, "Can't believe it's been six years to this day." The couple's fans flooded social media with messages of love and congratulations, celebrating their enduring bond.

Earlier this week, Nick posted a special post for her lady love on her 42nd birthday and called himself 'lucky'. 'The woman that you are. How lucky am I. Happy birthday my love,'' he wrote in the caption.

Priyanka and Nick got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

PeeCee visited India in March this year with her daughter Malti for the store launch of Bulgari in Mumbai. Later she was joined by her hubby. During their visit to India, the couple also visited the iconic Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and sought blessing.

