Kangana Ranaut questions Sonu Sood's stand on UP govt's order on Kanwar Yatra

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s MP from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, Kangana Ranaut on Saturday took a sly dig at actor Sonu Sood over his stand on the Uttar Pradesh government's directive for food shops on the Kanwar Yatra route to display their owners' names. On Friday, Sonu took to his X (previously called Twitter) handle and wrote that only 'humanity' should be displayed on shops nameplates. Now, Kangana has questioned his stand by replying to his post.

''There should be only one nameplate on every shop: “HUMANITY”,'' Sonu wrote in his tweet. He even received massive backlash on the platform. Reacting to Sonu's stand, Kangana said, ''Agree, Halal should be replaced with “HUMANITY”.

Earlier veteran screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar also expressed his views on the ongoing matter and compared the state government with 'Nazi Germany'. ''Muzaffarnagar UP police has given instructions that on the route of a particular religious procession in near future all the shops restaurants n even vehicles should show the name of the owner prominently and clearly . Why ? . In Nazi Germany they used to make only a mark on particular shops and houses,'' he wrote.

On Friday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath mandated that food and beverage shops along Kanwar routes should display the name and identity of the operator/owner to maintain the sanctity of the pilgrims' faith.

Additionally, action will be taken against those selling halal-certified products. The move by the Uttar Pradesh government to enforce the use of ID Cards by all shops in the state that fall along the Kanwar Yatra route has resulted in a political slugfest between the BJP and the opposition.

