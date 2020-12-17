Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ADITYANARAYAN Newlyweds Aditya Narayan, Shweta Agarwal are having the best time of their lives honeymooning in Kashmir

Just recently we witnessed the wedding of singer and Indian Idol host Aditya Narayan with the love of his life and actress Shweta Agarwal. The two got hitched on December 1 at ISKCON Temple, Juhu. And now its time for a vacation! Yes, the duo headed off to Kashmir for their honeymoon and on Thursday treated their fans with an adorable selfie. Taking to Instagram, Aditya shared a loved-up picture in which the couple can be seen posing with his wife. He was seen wearing a brown jacket and a pair of sunglasses while Shweta opted for a baby pink sweater and paired it up with a pink winter cap.

Alongside the picture, he wrote, "Honeymoon begins! Visiting heaven on earth #Kashmir for the first time #IncredibleIndia." More pictures and videos of the couple was shared by a restaurant in Srinagar. In one of those, the singer was even seen recording a testimonial for the establishment.

Check them out:

A few days back, he shared few pictures from his wedding ceremony and captioned them, "I will find you..And I will marry you," and "Wifey."

Sharing their honeymoon plans, Aditya told Instant Bollywood, "Honeymoon is an elaborate phased one. Since I have to be back in Mumbai every week for shoot we are doing three mini vacays. Shillim, Sula vineyards and Gulmarg."

Speaking to Koimoi, Aditya shared his experience of a dinner date with Shweta and said, "She came, she sat across the table with me. She didn’t eat anything. I ordered something to eat. I realized after order the starter that she won’t even share any food. So, I didn’t even call for the main course. So we just ate the starters and returned home. This was the date."

For the unversed, the two of them met on the sets of their 2010 movie Shaapit.