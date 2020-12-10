Aditya Narayan's new marital home with wife Shweta Agarwal costs THIS whopping amount

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ULTIMATEBOLLYWOOD Aditya Narayan and wife Shweta Agarwal with parents Udit Narayan and his wife

Singer-actor-anchor Aditya Narayan tied the knot to the love of his life earlier this month. The actor has been in a relationship with his Shapit co-star Shweta Agarwal for over a decade and they got married in a dreamy wedding ceremony on December 1. The duo has been enjoying marital bliss and will soon be shifting to their dream marital house which is just three buildings away from Aditya's parents' house. Recently, Aditya opened up about the price of the house that he has bought to spend his life in with his wife and left everyone shocked.

A couple of months back, Aditya Narayan ruled the headlines after in one of his interviews he claimed that he has gone bankrupt. However, he later clarified that he hasn't gone bankrupt and has been working for long to be able to carry himself. In a recent interview with Spotboye, when he was asked if the new home he purchased costs Rs 4 cr, the singer said that people have underestimated him. He said, "Ha ha. So little? Market price kam likh di. It actually cost me Rs 10.5 crores. I’ve been working since I was a child. Television pays a lot."

Aditya Narayan has been seen on TV on and off regularly. Other than hosting the singing reality show Indian Idol, he was also seen in Haarsh and Bharti's Khatra Khatra Khatra. He also revealed that his new apartment is close to his parents' house. He added, "I have bought a new 5 BHK in Andheri itself, three buildings away from my folks and we are moving in 3-4 months from now. My parents will be just a hop away."

Talking about his honeymoon, Aditya revealed, "They will begin mid-December. Right now we are on our home-honeymoon. We are setting up the place for a couple. Bachelor pad is being converted to a proper home until our new home is ready."

After a grand wedding ceremony, Aditya and Shweta hosted a wedding reception in Mumbai for their industry friends and colleagues. Superstar Govinda, Haarsh Limbaachiyaa, Bharti Singh and others attended the bash. The duo looked gorgeous at the reception. While Aditya sported a black suit, Shweta looked heavenly in a red gown.

