Netizens want Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan to get married. Actors react

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor are ruling the headlines these days as they are promoting their upcoming film Street Dancer 3D. The duo is winning hearts with their off-screen chemistry and fans are going gaga about them. Looking at how comfortable the two actors are with each other; netizens have demanded that they should get married. Recently, during an interaction, Shraddha was asked to respond to a YouTube comment on the trailer of Street Dancer 3D, which urged her to get married to Varun. The actress said, “That’s a compliment. It’s so cute,” she said, adding, “We have been getting that a lot, that kind of love. So we want to say thank you to the fans for appreciating us.”

While Shraddha appeared to be pleased with audience demand, Varun had a different point of view. He stated that it is difficult to translate an off-screen chemistry into onscreen romance. He said, “I don’t think that if people are actually very romantically inclined, they can behave like that. Maine kisi patni aur pati ko aise behave karte hue dekha nahi… Pata.”

Talking about the kind of man Shraddha would like to have in her life, she said, “But I have to say, whenever I get married and whoever I get married to, I have to be completely crack with that person. I have to! It’s very important, for me.”

Varun and Shraddha have been friends since childhood. Recently, Varun even declared that he had a crush on the actress when he was younger. During a radio show, Varun had said, “Actually, jo humari bachpan ki story hai, woh film ki story se bohot milti-julti hai. Bachpan mein kaafi takraar hota tha, inter-school problem hota tha aur thoda-thoda chhupa hua fondness bhi tha.” Varun also added that although he liked her, he never acted on his feelings because he was too young. He added, “It was very pure. Agar humara love story hua bhi toh 8-9 saal ki umar mein hua tha”

Directed by Remo D’souza, Street Dancer 3D also stars Nora Fatehi, Prabhudeva, Raghav Juyal, Punit Pathak and Dharmesh Yelande in key roles. It will release on January 24. The film will clash at the box office with Kangana Ranaut and Jassie Gill starrer Panga.

