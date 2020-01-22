Wednesday, January 22, 2020
     
Street Dancer 3D stars Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor shake a leg with TikTok sensation Baba Jackson

Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D is set to hit the theatres on January 24.

IANS
New Delhi Updated on: January 22, 2020 16:56 IST
Varun Dhawan, Street Dancer 3D

Varun Dhawan and Street Dancer 3D team with TikTok sensation Yuvraj

Varun Dhawan's video of shaking a leg with TikTok star Yuvraj Singh Parihar, popularly known as Baba Jackson, on the neats of the "Muqabala" song, has gone viral. The video begins with Yuvraj showing a few signature steps of late pop singer Michael Jackson. He also does the popular hook step of "Muqabala" with Varun, Shraddha Kapoor and the other cast members of the forthcoming film "Street Dancer 3D".Varun took to Instagram and shared a clip of their dance, praising Yuvraj.

"With the one they call @babajackson2019. The real street dancer Bahut maaza ayaaa keep breaking the internet," Varun wrote.

Yuvraj rose to fame after Hrithik Roshan shared his TikTok video on social media and hailed him as "smoothest air walker". Ever since, Yuvraj's dance moves have been lauded by several Bollywood biggies including Amitabh Bachchan, Raveena Tandon and Remo D'Souza.

Varun’s next Street Dancer 3D is based around the premises of dancing.

Directed by Remo D'Souza Street Dancer 3D will also see an ABCD 2 reunion as it features Varun with Shraddha Kapoor in the leads. The film also stars Nora Fatehi, Prabhu Deva, Raghav Juyal and Dharmesh Yelande. Street Dancer 3D will get a Republic Day release and it will hit the theaters on December 24, 2020.

