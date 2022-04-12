Netizens react to Radhika Apte's 'hobo' look from Parched set, see pic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RADHIKAOFFICIAL Radhika Apte in throwback picture from Parched set

Radhika Apte recently treated her fans with a throwback picture from the movie Parched (2015). It is her look that has got the internet abuzz with opinions. Radhika is dressed as a villager in the picture with a short-hair wig. She appears very unkempt in the picture as she gears up for shooting. As the Sacred Games actress looks unrecognisable in the image, many reacted funnily to the picture shared by Radhika.

She wrote in the caption, "State of mind (sic)."

One of the netizens wrote, "Ma'am yaah apka Bhai Hain kia (sic)," and another one said, "Looking like Zulu tribe member (sic)." Obviously these were the people who did not know about the movie or its subject. Others were praising Radhika's throwback picture. "The best movie ever! I loved your character so much in parched (sic)," and another one commented, "Excellent film (sic)."

In Parched, Radhika plays the character of villager Lajjo, who is trapped in an abusive marriage and gets shunned in the village for being infertile. The movie directed by Leena Yadav made a huge impact on the audience upon release. It is also considered one of the best performances of Radhika's career and one is remembered by.

A nude scene featuring her and co-star Adil Hussain had become a topic of discussion among watchers. When trolled for the naked scene, Radikha had said, "When I stripped for Parched, I realised, ‘There’s nothing left for me to hide’.”

Up next, Radhika will be seen in ZEE5's release Forensic, opposite Vikrant Massey. It is the Hindi remake of the 2020 Malayalam film of the same name, which starred Tovino Thomas and Mamta Mohandas. The film features Radhika as police officer Megha Sharma, while Vikrant plays the role of forensic officer Johnny Khanna. The movie is directed by Vishal Furia.

