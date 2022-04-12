'Pehli Mulaqat' from Punjabi film 'Main Te Bapu' captures the essence of falling in love

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE 'Pehli Mulaqat' from Punjabi film 'Main Te Bapu' out

'Pehli Mulaqat', the first song from Punjabi film 'Main Te Bapu' starring Parmish Verma, was released on Tuesday. The romantic song perfectly captures the essence of falling in love and how beautiful life is when one is in love.

While most music videos in current times have often been stereotypical, 'Pehli Mulaqat' brings in innocence and purity as it captures moments of how both father and son woo their respective lady loves and extend romantic gestures to their respective partners.

The music and lyrics to the song have been crafted by Parmish's brother Laddi Chahal, who has also lent his voice to the song.

The film has been an exciting journey for Parmish as he got to share the screen with his father Satish Verma, who is a senior theatre actor. In addition, the film also stars Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sunita Dhir.

The song 'Pehli Mulaqat' is available to stream on Bollywood actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani's music label, Jjust Music's YouTube channel.