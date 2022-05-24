Netizens laud Pratik Sehajpal after he demands 'abusive fans' to leave his fandom

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRATIKSEHAJPAL Pratik Sehajpal demands 'abusive fans' to leave his fandom

Bigg Boss 15 fame Pratik Sehajpal has been recieving love and appreciation from his followers after his angry tweet about 'abusive fans' went viral on the internet. Recently, Pratik expressed his disappointment in some of the mmeber of his 'PratikFam' who abuse others on the social media and asked them to leave his fandom. He said that everyone should be treated with respect and requested them to be thoughtfull before hurling abuses taking the names of mothers and sisters.

Pratik Sehajpal tweeted, "Jo log bhi mere #PratikFam ke naam pe behen ya maa ke liye abusive words bol rahe hain, you guys can leave #PratikFam right now! Sabki Maa and behen ko apni maa aur behen ki tarah samjho aur phir kuchh aage bolo agar bolna hai toh! Shame on anyone for doing all this stupidity!"

Soon after Pratik's tweet, his fans and followers lauded him and said that they were proud of him. A Twitter user wrote, "Proud to stan you boy." Another commented, "This is how a celebrity shd use their popularity in SM. Soo freaking proud of u @realsehajpal. Keep inspiring us like this always, u r setting examples for others & younger generation."

Another Twitter user said, "My boy taking all the right stands using his platform to spread awareness and goodwill and getting all the help he can for the people in need. thats the boy i stan hes miles apart from everyone else so so proud."

Check out the reactions here-

Meanwhile, Pratik Sehajpal will be soon seen in adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The actor, who is also excited about joining the show and doing stunts, shares: "I've always been a competitive person and believed in challenging myself on a daily basis. When my adrenaline gets pumping, I take the leap of faith and guess what? That is when I really fly! The key is to simply close your eyes and put faith in whatever you do. "

About the host, Rohit Shetty, he comments: "Under Rohit sir's guidance, we will surely push harder to become the best version of ourselves and have a wonderful time along the way!"