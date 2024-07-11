Netizens hype Janhvi Kapoor as Ulajh poster takes over social media | See Reactions

Follow us on Image Source : JANHVI KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM Janhvi Kapoor's new Ulajh poster has been released

After her impressive portrayal as a cricketer in 'Mr And Mrs Mahi,' Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for yet another challenging role in her upcoming film 'Ulajh.' The recently unveiled poster of 'Ulajh' has garnered immense praise from fans and netizens alike. Janhvi is set to dazzle as an IFS officer, showcasing her versatility. The film also features Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Tailang, and Meiyang Chang in important roles.

'Ulajh' poster and teaser have been received well

The poster launch of 'Ulajh' sparked widespread acclaim among netizens and fans, who praised Janhvi Kapoor's versatility in tackling two distinct roles and her striking appearance in the film. In this upcoming thriller, Janhvi portrays a young IFS officer with a mature and dynamic presence. Sporting contemporary attire and exuding confidence, she embodies the spirit of today's empowered women, known for their strong convictions and assertiveness. 'Ulajh' is poised to enthral audiences with its intense storyline and Janhvi's compelling performance, promising to keep viewers on the edge of their seats throughout. Along with its poster, the teaser of 'Ulajh' was also received well by the audiences.

Here's how fans are reacting

Fans have been effusive in their admiration for Janhvi's transformation. One fan commented, "Completely different look! Janhvi looks super stylish, while another wrote, "Boss vibes! Going to own the screen totally." Another enthusiastic fan expressed, "Can’t wait for Janhvi's magic, kya update mili hai aaj mera toh din ban gaya." Yet another fan shared, "I last watched 'Mr And Mrs Mahi' in theatres. Now will see this. Can’t wait to see Janhvi’s magic on the big screen again." Another fan wrote, "In 'Mr And Mrs Mahi,' she nailed the role of a cricketer! Now here, she’s going to set the screen on fire as an IFS officer! Boss lady FOR REAL."

On Janhvi Kapoor's work front

Apart from 'Mr And Mrs Mahi' 'Ulajh', Janhvi's upcoming projects include 'Devara: Part 1' with Junior NTR, 'RC16' alongside Ram Charan, and Karan Johar’s 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' opposite Varun Dhawan.

