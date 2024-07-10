Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah look promising in Ulajh's new poster, film to release on THIS day | See Post

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Janhvi Kapoor and Gulshan Devaiah new posters are out now

After giving a hit film in the form of Rajkummar Rao starrer Mr and Mrs Mahi, Janhvi Kapoor is all set for her second release of the year. Junglee Pictures has unveiled intriguing new posters for Ulajh, offering a captivating glimpse into a fresh and high-stakes world of diplomacy. Janhvi Kapoor shines in a powerful diplomatic role, exuding an aura of suspense and conspiracy. The poster also introduces the stellar ensemble cast, including Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Tailang, and Meiyang Chang, each poised to deliver riveting performances in this high-concept thriller. It captures a moment brimming with intense drama.

See the new posters here:

About the film

Written by the acclaimed duo Parveez Shaikh and Sudhanshu Saria, with dialogues by Atika Chauhan, Ulajh has already generated significant buzz with its teaser, promising an exhilarating cinematic journey. The film also stars Adil Hussain, Jitendra Joshi, and Rajendra Gupta. In this gripping narrative, Janhvi takes on the role of a young IFS officer, navigating challenges with unwavering determination. Penned by Saria and Parveez Shaikh, with dialogues crafted by Atika Chohan, the film is poised to enthral audiences with its thrilling storyline.

Ulajh release date

Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah starrer Ulajh was earlier scheduled to release on July 5th but it was postponed by the makers. Now the film is set to release in cinemas on August 2nd, 2024.

Janhvi Kapoor work front

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the few actresses with an exciting film lineup for this and next year. After Mr and Mrs Mahi and Ulajh, she will next be seen opposite Jr NTR in 'Devara: Part 1'. This film will mark her Tamil debut. She will also be seen in ‘RC16’ alongside Ram Charan. Moreover, the actor has also teamed up with Dharma Productions and Varun Dhawan for the romantic comedy 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’.

