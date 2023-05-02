Follow us on Image Source : IINSTAGRAM/NEHASHARMA Neha Sharma on marriage, says ‘Girls should get married only if’ | EXCLUSIVE read here

The trailer of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma's upcoming film Jogira Sara Ra Ra was released today. The film, directed by Kushan Nandy, will be released in theatres on May 12. The plot centres around Jogi (Nawazuddin Siddiqui), a matchmaker, and Dimple (Neha Sharma), who approaches him to get rid of her fiance.

Jogi encounters various hurdles as he tries to help Dimple in her terrible circumstances. Despite his best efforts, things take a turn for the worst when Dimple is kidnapped, and a game of ransom ensues. The film's trailer guarantees viewers of an entertaining tale.

Neha Sharma opens up about Marriage

In an exclusive interview with India TV, Neha Sharma opened up about marriage and also shared when a girl should get married. The actor said, ‘If you are not ready, you should not get married again. Marriage is a big deal since I'm witnessing my sister’s marriage and my mum and dad have been together for years. Marriage, as I see it, will work if two people want it to work. If two people do not want it to work, it will not work. You can't hold grudges; you must let rid of your ego, which is unique.” She said that one must put on an equal footing with a partner.

Jogira Sara Ra Ra

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma attended the Jogira Sara Ra Ra trailer launch in Mumbai. Nawazuddin opened up about his more than two decades in the Hindi cinema industry during the occasion, saying he has consistently developed throughout the years.

The filming of ‘Jogira Sara Ra Ra’ was done in Lucknow, Barabanki, Rahimabad, Varanasi, and Mumbai. The film also has Zarina Wahab, Sanjay Mishra, and Mahakshay Chakraborty in supporting roles.

