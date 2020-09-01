Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEHAKAKKAR Neha Kakkar's viral video dancing on Diamond Da Challa with Parmish Verma, Riyaz Ali leaves Netizen amazed

Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar is one of the most popular celebs on social media. Every now and then she remains in the limelight for either her songs, videos, outfits, or relationship. Not only is she known for her singing but is also an expert in dancing. Her songs as soon as they release create a rave of excitement on the internet and a similar case happened when her new Punjabi song 'Diamond Da Challa' released a few days back. Ever since the song has been released it has been used in various videos by brides and bloggers. And not only this, the singer herself has been sharing videos that have gone viral on the internet. A recent video's popularity in which Neha along with Punjabi singer Parmish Verma and Riyaz Ali has been increasing day by day.

The three of them in the video can be seen enjoying the song 'Diamond Da Challa' as they walk on the road with swag and soon they begin dancing. The video was shared by Neha herself on her Instagram handle and has got over 6 lakh views so far. The excited fans are commenting on the same and leaving their feedback. Check it out here:

Not only this, but another video of the 'Kaala Chashma' singer also has left everyone impressed in which not just Neha but Parmish, Riyaz and Television actress Avneet Kaur are enjoying by dancing by standing on the table and the same has crossed over 7 lakh views. Check it out:

Talking about the new song, 'Diamond the Challa' it released on August 25 and has won the hearts of the people and everyone is praising this new jodi. This song has received more than 1 crore views so far. Have a look:

Talking about singer Neha Kakkar's work front, she along with her brother and musician-singer Tony Kakkar recently came together for a song 'Bheegi Bheegi'. The song rocked YouTube as soon as it was released. Their romantic song is written together by Tony Kakkar and Prince Dubey.

Neha Kakkar made headlines by singing songs like Dilbar, Kala Chashma, Garmi, Aankh Mare, Second Hand Jawaani, Coca Cola. Recently, her name appeared at the top of the merit list of a college in West Bengal's Malda district. The authorities of Manikchak College in Malda district said that they spotted the playback singer's name after the first merit list was published on Friday and already brought out a fresh one correcting the anomaly, Principal Aniruddha Chakraborty said.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage