Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet share kiss of love as they dance their heart out on his birthday | WATCH

Highlights Neha Kakkar's husband Rohanpreet Singh celebrated his 27th birthday on December 01

The couple tied the knot on 24th October, 2020

Singing sensation Neha Kakkar celebrated her husband and singer Rohanpreet's birthday on Wednesday (December 1). She took to Instagram and shared a cute video from the celebration. Sharing the video she wrote, "Happy Birthday Life! @rohanpreetsingh, aur Party toh Aaj hone wali hai Shaam ko!!!! The Real Party happens todayyy.."

Indeed, the video screams love that the couple share. In the clip, Neha and Rohanpreet can be seen cutting the cake beside the pool. The duo also shared a kiss and danced their hearts out.

Take a look:

In no time, Neha's post was bombarded with comments from their fan and freinds. Tony Kakkar said, "You both are a dream together." Vishal Mishra wished the singer and wrote, "Happy birthday Rohan." Shraddha Arya and Sugandha Mishra also dropped love filled emoticons.

On November 30, Neha shared a throwback video from one of the episodes of the reality show Indian Idol 12 where the couple had set the stage on fire with their melodious dedications. Neha penned an emotional note alongside the video, she wrote, “It’s Your Birthday Tomorrow Hubby @rohanpreetsingh and this post is to let you know that I’m Forever Thankful and I Promise that I’ll always be there for you! Tum Jaisa Koi Nahin Rohanpreet Singh I love youu."

For those unversed, Neha and Rohanpreet got hitched last year in an Anand Karaj ceremony which took place in Delhi and was attended by their friends and family. Later, they hosted a reception in Chandigarh and photos and videos from the same went viral on social media. The two of them met in August last year during the shoot of their song 'Nehu Da Vyah.' It was then the cupid struck them and just two months later they got married.

