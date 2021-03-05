Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet's lovestruck comments on Insta posts send internet in a meltdown

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@NEHAKAKKAR Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet's lovestruck comments on Insta posts

Bollywood playback singer Neha Kakkar and her husband Rohanpreet Singh never leave a chance to shower each other with love. The duo is each other's biggest cheerleader and manages to bring a smile to the other's face instantly. On Thursday, Neha took to her Instagram to share some drool-worthy pictures in a black saree. The singer looked gorgeous in a black sequinned saree with a navy blue velvet blouse. It did not take much time for the pictures to go viral on the internet. Some of the pictures also featured Neha's husband Rohanpreet looking dapper in a suit. The singer wrote, "Like or Love??." Just like the fans, Rohanpreet was also head over heels about Neha's look and his comment was proof. He wrote, "Ufffff HOTNESS!!!!!!."

Later, Rohanpreet also shared a similar set of pictures on the internet with the caption, "Haye Oyeee Mereya Rabbaaaa!!!" To this Neha Kakkar commented, "Hayeee Oyeee Youuu!!" Neha's brother Tony Kakkar also dropped a comment and said, "You both" with heart emojis.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh tied the knot in October as per the Sikh wedding ceremony Anand Karaj. The duo met during a music video collaboration and fell in love. After a couple of months of dating, they got married. Neha had shared her wedding photographs on social media along with pictures clicked at her haldi and mehandi ceremonies.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh came together on the screen first time after marriage in The Kapil Sharma Show. When Kapil Sharma asked Rohanpreet about the song Ex Calling, Neha revealed that she asked him to unfollow his ex-girlfriend and then he made a song out of it. The singer also revealed that it is a coincidence that all the songs she made in the lockdown became a reality of her life.

She said, "Yeh jab gaana maine banaya Nehu Da Vyah, yeh maine Rohu se milne se pehle banaya tha (I made the song Nehu Da Vyah before I met Rohanpreet). I swear on my music." The singer referred to songs like Diamond Da Challa, which talked about a lockdown wedding, and Nehu Da Vyah.