Neha Kakkar recalls time she used to be 'thin', husband Rohanpreet Singh drops adorable comment

Singer Neha Kakkar treated her to fans some her gorgeous pictures. On Saturday, she shared throwback pictures from the time she used to be fitter. Neha, who is known for her chic sartorial choices, posted a series of pictures on Instagram, where she is dressed in a white and green suit. She paired this up with a heavy necklace and earrings, which she revealed were gifted by her mother-in-law.

In the caption of the post, she mentioned about how she used to be slimmer back then, only a few months ago. "Jab Main Patli Hua Karti Thi, Few Months back! #WhenIUsedToBeThin #NehaKakkar #NehuDiaries," she wrote while posting the pictures from the set of Indion Idol 12, the singing reality show she's currently seen on as a judge. Soon after Neha's post, her husband, singer Rohanpreet Singh showered her with some love and took to the comment section and to drop a mushy note. "Then Also I Love You And Will Love You Forever!" he wrote. Take a look:

Neha has been trying to shed the kilos and has been keeping her fans updated about her workout regime. She took to social media to post a video of her working out a few days back.

Meanwhile, on the work front, several media reports suggest that "Indian Idol 12" has temporarily moved its set to Daman from Mumbai, with a new panel of judges. The show used to be judged by Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani. Since they couldn't travel due to prior commitments, lyricist Manoj Muntashir and composer Anu Malik are now judging the show.

Apart from this, Neha has recently put out her new a music video "Majaneya", featuring celebrity couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla.

