Neha Kakkar makes her relationship with Rohanpreet OFFICIAL, shares photo calling him 'mine'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEHAKAKKAR Neha shared her picture with beau Rohanpreet on Instagram

Love is in the air for Neha Kakkar. Yes, the singer on Friday, surprised her fans with a special announcement about her private life. She took to her Instagram handle and shared a beautiful picture of herself with her beau Rohanpreet Singh amidst their wedding speculations.

Neha posted the image where she is seen sitting and posing with Rohanpreet for the camera. She captioned the post saying, "You're mine."

Check out Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's image here:

Soon after Rohanpreet commented saying, "Neha babu, I love you so much...Yes, I am only yours, meri zindagi."

Aww! aren't they cute?

As soon as the duo's picture went viral, fans' excitement knew no bounds and they started wishing the couple in the comments section. Neha's friend and actress Shraddha Arya commented saying, "Wohoo! Congratulations Nehu! Adorable couple!"

For the unversed, the two have been in news for their wedding rumours. Some reports suggest that Neha and Rohanpreet will be getting married this month. However, neither one of them have denied or accepted their wedding rumours but after coming across Neha's post seems like the two are madly in love with eachother and can make their wedding announcements anytime. What do you think?

Meanwhile, talking about Rohanpreet Singh, the singer gained fame after he appeared in the reality show India's Rising Star's second season where he stood as the first runner up. Rohanpreet was earlier known for taking part in another reality show based on weddings named Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

On the personal front, Neha Kakkar was in a relationship with actor, Himansh Kohli but later parted ways with him two years back. She is best known for her songs in Bollywood like Dilbar, Saaki, Manali Trance and many more. Other than that Neha was even a part of singing shows Indian idol and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs as a judge.

