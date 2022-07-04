Neha Dhupia's kids Mehr & Guriq's faces REVEALED; actress celebrates 20 years of winning Miss India | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MISSINDIAORG Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi with kids Mehr & Guriq

Neha Dhupia graced the Miss India event on Sunday as a jury member along with Malaika Arora, Mithali Raj and Dino Morea. The actress was crowned Miss India twenty years ago today. To celebrate her victory, she was felicitated by her parents Pradip Singh Dhupia and Manpinder Dhupia on stage. Her husband Angad Bedi and their two children Mehr and Guriq also joined Neha on stage. Interestingly, this was the first time Neha's kids made a public appearance where their faces were revealed. Neha and Angad have always maintained privacy for their kids and refrain from sharing their pictures on social media

Several pictures were shared on the official Instagram handle of the pageant along with a heartfelt note for Neha. "20 years of winning the prestigious Femina Miss India crown! Thank you Neha Dhupia, for being not only a mentor to our ladies but also thousands of women out there with the power to chase their dreams. Here's celebrating 20 years of you @nehadhupia And we are so nostalgic to see that beautiful crown on your head. The honours being done by her parents are just an icing on the cake."

Several fans took to the comments section and showered their love on Neha and her family. "Thank you Neha Dhupia Ma'am for being an inspiration for all of us. I am so glad that you have been our Miss India mentor." Another fan wrote, "She's the best."

On Monday, former beauty pageant winner Dia Mirza also celebrated 20 years of Neha Dhupia winning the Miss Inida title. She penned an appreciation note for the actress which read, "Celebrating 20 years of this fierce, authentic, strong and beautiful woman, Neha Dhupia," alongside Neha's picture.

Neha Dhupia married actor Angad Bedi at a private ceremony in New Delhi in 2018. The couple welcomed their daughter Mehr in the same year. The two became doting parents to their second child, Guriq in 2021.

