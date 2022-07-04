Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SINISHETTY Sini Shetty becomes Miss India World 2022; proud netizens flood Twitter to congratulate the 21-year-old beauty

Sini Shetty of Karnataka was crowned the coveted Femina Miss India World 2022, Rajasthan's Rubal Shekhawat as First Runner-Up, and Uttar Pradesh's Shinata Chauhan as Second Runner-Up during the glamorous ceremony held on July 3 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. The star-studded evening witnessed enjoyable and enthralling performances by Kriti Sanon, Lauren Gottlieb, and Ash Chandler who left the audience spellbound. The show was hosted by none other than the best, Maniesh Paul. As soon as she was crowned, many went up on the internet to look more about her life. For those unversed, 21-years-old Sini has a degree in Accounting and Finance and is pursuing CFA. Not just a product executive but she also happens to be a dancer, actor, model, and content creator.

Not just her beauty but also her multi-talented personality and intelligence left everyone amazed. This is the reason why netizens have filled the micro-blogging website with heartfelt wishes. Not only this but hashtags #MissIndia2022 and #SiniShetty have been trending high time on Twitter today.

In order to thank everyone for their support, Sini, on Monday took to her personal handle and shared a tweet that read, "Thanks for all your lovely wishes I hope I made Karnataka proud. Can't wait to start this new journey and make India proud Keep showering all your love and blessings and I love y'all."

Have a look at what people are writing:

